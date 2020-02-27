REW (Real Estate Wire) Announces New Company President Simon Bray

Vancouver, British Coumbia, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EW.ca (Real Estate Wire), the leading Canadian real estate portal for listings, new home developments, and agent connections and insights, today announced the addition of Simon Bray as President of REW. Mr. Bray is a seasoned real estate technology professional with over 10 years of experience in the industry. Prior to joining REW, he was CEO Marketplaces of Madrid-based LIFULL Connect, the world's largest real estate aggregation network. He's also held executive positions at other global real estate portals, as GM Real Estate, Mitula Group and CEO of South African-based Private Property. Mr. Bray is joining REW as President and will be leading the company in its expansion throughout Canada, overseeing product releases and spearheading the company's overall growth and acquisition strategy. "I'm thrilled to be joining REW at such an exciting time" said Simon. "We are living in a fascinating world, one where technology keeps marching ahead and reinventing industries but also a world where engaged people are more valuable than ever. I look forward to leading the REW team as we grow and continue to add value to our large base of users." Simon's contributions to REW will help take the business to the next level and continue the company's expansion nationally and into new verticals in 2020 and beyond. About Real Estate Wire WIth 4 million visits every month, Real Estate Wire (REW) is a leading real estate marketplace and information hub across Canada. Whether you're buying, selling, learning, or simply looking, REW provides you with a fast and easy home search experience, including sales history, localized agent directories, open home schedules and more. REW arms you with the information and connections you need to fulfill your real estate goals.

Suman Melville Real Estate Wire (REW) 604.802.9983 smelville@rew.ca