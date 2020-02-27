Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.



Details for each event are as follows:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 15th Annual Emerging Technology Summit

March 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM PT

Presenter: Steve Vintz

San Francisco

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM PT

Presenters: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz

San Francisco

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform.

