Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.
Details for each event are as follows:
KeyBanc Capital Markets 15th Annual Emerging Technology Summit
March 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM PT
Presenter: Steve Vintz
San Francisco
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
March 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM PT
Presenters: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz
San Francisco
For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.
About Tenable
Investor Contact:
Andrea DiMarco
Tenable
investors@tenable.com
Media Contact:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com