Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
February 27, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Share:

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 15th Annual Emerging Technology Summit
March 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM PT
Presenter: Steve Vintz
San Francisco

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
March 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM PT
Presenters: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz
San Francisco

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Investor Contact:
Andrea DiMarco
Tenable
investors@tenable.com

Media Contact:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga