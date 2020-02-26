US Capital Global Securities Engaged by Oceans, Inc. to Advise on $28.5MM Convertible Note Raise

San Francisco, California, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC announced today that it has been retained by Oceans, Inc. ("Oceans") as its lead financial advisor on a $28.5 million convertible note raise. The new financing will be used to support the development of Oceans' primary product, a sports-focused social network service (SNS) platform called KIZUNA, which provides engaging interactive experiences between athletes and their fans.

KIZUNA, named after the Japanese word for "bond," differentiates itself from traditional social networking platforms by leveraging its technology and network to foster a strong relationship between athletes and their fans. Fans can check athlete profiles, follow their progress, and even chat with them to establish relationships. Based in Japan, KIZUNA offers paid subscription revenue share, e-commerce sales, and fan engagement not only with superstar athletes with hundreds of millions of followers, but also with junior athletes in need of financial support and exposure.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in providing corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All strategic advisory, private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group's FINRA-licensed broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

"In the three years since our launch, the KIZUNA platform has grown rapidly within the sports industry," said Robert Hori, President and CEO at Oceans. "We are excited about this relationship with US Capital Global Securities, and look forward developing KIZUNA further and moving into the next stage of our market expansion. US Capital Global Securities' expertise in capital formation and international finance will be immensely valuable as we make plans to enter into new global markets."

"We are very excited to begin working with Robert Hori and his experienced team at Oceans," said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. "Built with an emphasis on strong partnerships, Oceans' innovative platform is in the process of developing new add-on services for its athletes and their fans. We believe that KIZUNA's strong track record demonstrates the potential of the platform to be replicated in other industries with significant fan bases, such as music and entertainment. The new financing will support further software development and service upgrades, as well as fund the acquisition of fifteen superstar athletes to represent the KIZUNA app. We look forward to supporting Oceans' continued growth as the firm's lead financial advisor on this $28.5 million convertible note raise."

About Oceans, Inc.

Oceans, Inc. is the developer of KIZUNA, a Japanese social network service (SNS) platform designed to foster strong bonds between athletes and their fans. KIZUNA offers paid subscription revenue share, e-commerce sales, and an exclusive fan engagement that allows fans to communicate directly with athletes of their choice. The platform intends to onboard a wide range of athletes, including international superstars, while allowing fans also to discover and support up-and-coming athletes. The founder, Robert Hori, has a history of managing multiple multi-billion-dollar enterprises and a strong network that can be leveraged to KIZUNA's advantage. www.kizuna-athletes.jp

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

