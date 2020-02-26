UIC John Marshall Law School Recognized as Top Law School for African-American, Asian and Hispanic Law Students

Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UIC John Marshall Law School is proud to again be recognized for its diversity. In this year's "Best Law Schools for Diversity" issue, preLaw magazine rated UIC John Marshall the top law school in the Midwest for African-American and Asian law students. The Law School also received honorable mention for Hispanic law students. These results were based on student enrollment, faculty and student services provided.

"We are always looking for ways to improve not only access to legal education but increase student engagement and academic success within the law school community," said Tania Luma, UIC John Marshall's Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "Student engagement, particularly a sense of belonging, is a vital part of our students' well-being and can be directly connected to individual academic performance. We are honored that preLaw magazine recognizes our efforts to support students and foster a positive and healthy learning environment."

Since 1899, the Law School has welcomed students of color, women and immigrants. It graduated its first female student, Jessie Cook, in 1903; its first African-American student, James Randle, in 1904; and its first Hispanic student, William E. Rodriguez, in 1912.

The UIC John Marshall community is made up of more than 30 student organizations that represent the diverse interests and pursuits of the student body. These organizations include the Women's Law Caucus, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Black Law Students Association, Latinx Law Students Association, South Asian Law Students Association and Middle Eastern Law Students Association.

The Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion regularly holds events focusing on elevating thought, dialogue and active engagement around diversity, equity and inclusion. These events include a Diversity Week in March, during which student organizations create the content and host these events. The conversations and perspectives shared during this week are one way members of the UIC John Marshall community connects with and learns from each other.

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC John Marshall Law School, formerly an independent law school, is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago's largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City's legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC John Marshall is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

Miller McDonald UIC John Marshall Law School 312.427.2737 mmcdona@uic.edu