Pfenex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results on March 11

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE:PFNX) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, after the market close on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Pfenex will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a company update that day at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time).

Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, March 11 th @ 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time)

Domestic: 866-376-8058 International: 412-542-4131 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1061/33397 Replays available through March 18th:

Domestic: 877-344-7529 International: 412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10139830

About Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex is a development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfenex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfenex Expression Technology platform, Pfenex has created an advanced pipeline of potential therapeutic equivalents, and vaccines. Pfenex's lead product candidate is PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide injection). PF708 has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk for fracture, and marketing authorization applications are pending in other jurisdictions. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematology/oncology products in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology. Pfenex also uses its Pfenex Expression Technology platform to produce CRM197, a diphtheria toxoid carrier protein used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines.

