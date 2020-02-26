LPL Financial to Present at Wolfe Research's 2020 FinTech Forum

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), parent company of leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer LPL Financial LLC, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette will present at the Wolfe Research 2020 FinTech Forum on Mar. 11.



The live presentation takes place at 10:50 a.m. EDT at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York City. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com, with a replay available on the website beginning two hours after the presentation. The replay will remain available through Apr. 1.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

