IRIDEX Launches Revised MicroPulse P3® Device for Glaucoma

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, announced today the introduction of the second generation of the MicroPulse P3® Device, which has been redesigned to deliver greater stability, visualization, coupling, and fit.

"The revised MicroPulse P3 Device is intuitive and easy to use. The design delivers energy in a much more consistent fashion and allows for very stable contact on the sclera," said Dr. Brian A. Francis, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Doheny Eye Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California. "This device offers myself and my patients a treatment paradigm which can be introduced prior to, in conjunction with and following all other glaucoma treatment options, making it a very versatile tool in my practice."

The new MicroPulse P3 Device features a number of design improvements:

Recessed fiber tip with added fluid channel to enable consistent fiber immersion in fluid during treatment to improve light coupling to the tissue.

Concave "scleral-matching" footplate plate to improve stability.

"Limbal-matching" footplate curvature added to better identify the orientation and placement of the device.

Reduced footplate size for easier placement in eyes.

Elongated stem to improve visualization of the treatment area.

"The launch of our revised MicroPulse P3 Device represents an important step forward in simplifying our unique non-incisional glaucoma therapy. We are pleased with the initial physician users' positive response to the product improvements," said David Bruce, CEO of IRIDEX. "We anticipate these ease of use improvements will lead to greater physician confidence and adoption."

The MicroPulse P3 Device is used by physicians to perform MicroPulse® Transscleral Laser Therapy (TLT), which is a non-incisional, laser-energy procedure delivering substantial reduction in intraocular pressure suitable for a broad range of glaucoma patients. More than 120,000 patients have been treated in over 60 countries with the original version of the MicroPulse P3 Device.

At the American Glaucoma Society annual meeting taking place in Washington, DC on February 27-29, 2020, IRIDEX will host "Meet the MicroPulse TLT Experts" sessions Thursday and Friday, where attendees can engage in physician discussions to learn how experts, including Dr. Brian Francis, are utilizing MicroPulse TLT and the revised MicroPulse P3 Device. More details and specific times can be found at www.iridex.com/ags .

In addition, MicroPulse TLT will be discussed in several data presentations at the meeting. Noteworthy data includes:

PO001 - Outcomes of IRIDEX MicroPulse P3 (MP3) with Higher-Than-Usual Settings for the Management of Elevated Eye Pressure; Speaker- Nandita Anand

PO007 - Comparison of Clinical Outcomes After MicroPulse and Continuous Wave Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation; Speaker- Monica Ertel

PO010 - The Effect of Iris Color on Outcomes of MicroPulse Cyclophotocoagulation (mTSCPC) in Adult Glaucoma Patients at One Year; Speaker- Sara Hooshmand

PO019 - Efficacy and Safety of MicroPulse Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation (M-TSCPC) in Uncontrolled Mild to Severe Glaucoma: A Single Center Canadian Study; Speaker- Rodolpho Matsumoto

The revised MicroPulse P3 Device is now commercially available in the U.S. The device is projected to be available outside the U.S over the next few months.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company's proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX's current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com/MicroPulseP3.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning adoption of the Company's products and the timing of availability outside the U.S. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent fiscal quarters, each of which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@iridex.com