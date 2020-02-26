Market Overview

NV5 Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 28, 2019.

"2019 was another strong year for NV5 delivering annual gross revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. We are pleased with the performance and integration of the nine acquisitions completed in 2019, including the Quantum Spatial ("QSI") acquisition that was made in late December. We are particularly excited about Quantum Spatial's performance and the growth prospects of our geospatial solutions business," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. "We are pleased that the delayed large liquefied natural gas project contract and our North Carolina Department of Transportation projects that impacted our financial performance in the second half of 2019 are moving forward this month. Additionally, the issues related to initial set-up of project contracts in our project management system and adequate documentation to support the analysis of certain percentage of completion projects, have been addressed and remediated as of December 28, 2019. We expect that the performance of our core business will continue to be strong in 2020, and we are well-positioned for another successful year."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $133.8 million from $116.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross Revenues - GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $132.6 million from $115.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. QSI had revenues in the month of December 2019 of $13.3 million. The acquisition closed on December 20, 2019, which was later in the month than originally anticipated and coincided with the holiday week. As a result, during the period that we owned QSI in 2019, gross revenues were $1.4 million.

  • Net Revenues for the quarter were $104.3 million from $88.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019, excluding stock compensation and acquisition-related costs, was $17.9 million, an increase from $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, after excluding a $1.5 million reversal of 401K accruals in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million from $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • GAAP EPS was $0.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $0.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.64 per share from $0.91 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2019, Adjusted EPS was $0.69.

  • Cash flows from operating activities increased to $18.3 million for 2019 from $17.4 million in 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues for 2019 were $512.9 million from $422.1 million in 2018. Gross Revenues - GAAP for 2019 were $508.9 million from $418.1 million in 2018.

  • Net Revenues for 2019 were $398.4 million from $334.3 million in 2018.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was $68.6 million from $59.8 million in 2018.

  • Net income for the year was $23.8 million from $26.9 million in 2018.

  • GAAP EPS in 2019 was $1.90 per share (based on 12,513,034 diluted shares outstanding) from $2.33 per share (based on 11,506,466 diluted shares outstanding) in 2018.

  • Adjusted EPS for 2019 was $3.19 per share (based on 12,513,034 diluted shares outstanding) from $3.24 in 2018 (based on 11,506,466 diluted shares outstanding).

  • Cash flows from operating activities increased to $39.9 million for 2019 from $35.0 million in 2018.

2020 Outlook

As previously communicated by the Company on January 7, 2020, the Company expects Gross Revenues to range from $700 million to $730 million and full year 2020 Adjusted EPS to range from $4.38 per share to $4.90 per share, an increase of 37% to 54% over 2019 Adjusted EPS of $3.19 per share.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Revenues and Net Revenues are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Gross Revenues - GAAP include sub-consultant costs and other direct costs, which are generally pass-through costs. Furthermore, Gross Revenues - GAAP eliminates intercompany revenues where the Company performed the service in lieu of utilizing third-party sub-consultants. The Company believes that Total Revenues and Net Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry, provide a meaningful perspective on our business results. A reconciliation of Gross Revenues as reported in accordance with GAAP to Total Revenues and Net Revenues is provided at the end of this news release.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share ("GAAP EPS") to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS will likely increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Total Revenues, Net Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Gross Revenues, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 26, 2020.  The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date:    Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Time:    4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number:    +1 844-348-6875
International dial-in number:    +1 509-844-0152
Conference ID:    9378304
Webcast:    http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time in order for the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 on the Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on six business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, environmental solutions, and geospatial solutions. The Company operates out of more than 115 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  December 28, 2019   December 29, 2018
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,825     $ 40,739  
Billed receivables, net 131,041     98,324  
Unbilled receivables, net 79,428     43,411  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,907     2,582  
Total current assets 251,200     185,056  
Property and equipment, net 25,733     11,677  
Right-of-use lease assets, net 46,313      
Intangible assets, net 255,961     99,756  
Goodwill 309,216     140,930  
Other assets 4,714     2,002  
Total Assets $ 893,137     $ 439,421  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 36,116     $ 22,588  
Accrued liabilities 47,434     20,853  
Income taxes payable     2,697  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 3,303     7,625  
Client deposits 221     208  
Current portion of contingent consideration 1,954     1,845  
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 25,332     17,139  
Total current liabilities 114,359     72,955  
Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,048     2,853  
Long-term lease liabilities 34,573      
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 332,854     29,847  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net 53,341     16,224  
Total liabilities 537,175     121,879  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 12,852,357 and 12,550,711 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 129     126  
Additional paid-in capital 251,187     236,525  
Retained earnings 104,647     80,891  
Total stockholders' equity 355,962     317,542  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 893,137     $ 439,421  
               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Fiscal Years Ended
  December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018		   December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018
Gross revenues $ 132,598     $ 115,344     $ 508,938     $ 418,081  
               
Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization):              
Salaries and wages 39,261     34,380     153,023     132,922  
Sub-consultant services 22,629     18,869     79,598     62,218  
Other direct costs 5,690     7,998     30,934     21,537  
Total direct costs 67,581     61,247     263,556     216,677  
               
Gross Profit 65,017     54,097     245,382     201,404  
               
Operating Expenses:              
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 35,126     26,099     128,558     102,221  
General and administrative 11,871     8,365     42,658     31,713  
Facilities and facilities related 4,737     3,849     17,145     14,401  
Depreciation and amortization 6,908     5,724     25,816     17,384  
Total operating expenses 58,643     44,037     214,176     165,719  
               
Income from operations 6,374     10,060     31,207     35,685  
               
Interest expense (1,045 )   (254 )   (2,275 )   (1,966 )
               
Income before income tax expense 5,329     9,806     28,932     33,719  
Income tax expense (1,754 )   (2,147 )   (5,176 )   (6,863 )
Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 3,575     $ 7,659     $ 23,756     $ 26,856  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.29     $ 0.64     $ 1.96     $ 2.44  
Diluted $ 0.28     $ 0.62     $ 1.90     $ 2.33  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 12,204,650     11,916,546     12,116,185     10,991,124  
Diluted 12,589,800     12,418,788     12,513,034     11,506,466  
                       

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Fiscal Years Ended
  December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:      
Net income $ 23,756     $ 26,856  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 25,816     17,384  
Non-cash lease expense 9,410      
Provision for doubtful accounts 1,239     797  
Stock based compensation 10,430     6,697  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (216 )   424  
Loss on disposals of property and equipment 21     26  
Deferred income taxes (6,634 )   (3,585 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs 131      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:      
Billed receivables 5,140     (8,662 )
Unbilled receivables (11,807 )   (2,813 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,599 )   (109 )
Accounts payable 534     398  
Accrued liabilities (7,315 )   (2,984 )
Income taxes payable (2,697 )   (3,405 )
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (4,322 )   3,964  
Deposits 13     11  
Net cash provided by operating activities 39,900     34,999  
       
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:      
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (348,375 )   (58,155 )
Purchase of property and equipment (2,625 )   (2,203 )
Net cash used in investing activities (351,000 )   (60,358 )
       
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from common stock offering     100,330  
Proceeds from borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 330,457      
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (10,000 )   (36,500 )
Payments on notes payable (13,393 )   (9,741 )
Payments of contingent consideration (1,202 )   (728 )
Payments of common stock offering costs     (6,861 )
Proceeds from exercise of warrant     1,093  
Payments of debt issuance costs (3,676 )   (246 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 302,186     47,347  
       
Net increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (8,914 )   21,988  
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 40,739     18,751  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 31,825     $ 40,739  
               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO TOTAL REVENUES
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Fiscal Years Ended
    December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018		   December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018
Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 132,598     $ 115,344     $ 508,938     $ 418,081  
Add: Intercompany revenues in lieu of sub-consultants 1,219     793     3,939     4,011  
Total Revenues $ 133,817     $ 116,137     $ 512,877     $ 422,092  
                               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO NET REVENUES
(in thousands)
   (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Fiscal Years Ended
    December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018		   December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018
Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 132,598     $ 115,344     $ 508,938     $ 418,081  
Less: Sub-consultant services (22,629 )   (18,869 )   (79,598 )   (62,218 )
  Other direct costs (5,690 )   (7,998 )   (30,934 )   (21,537 )
Net Revenues $ 104,279     $ 88,477     $ 398,406     $ 334,326  
                               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Fiscal Years Ended
    December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018		   December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018
Net Income $ 3,575     $ 7,659     $ 23,756     $ 26,856  
Add: Interest expense 1,045     254     2,275     1,966  
  Income tax expense 1,754     2,147     5,176     6,863  
  Depreciation and Amortization 6,908     5,724     25,816     17,384  
  Acquisition related costs* 1,148         1,148      
  Share-based compensation 3,441     2,156     10,430     6,697  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,871     $ 17,940     $ 68,601     $ 59,766  
                               

* Acquisition related costs were added back beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Fiscal Years Ended
    December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018		   December 28,
2019		   December 29,
2018
Net Income - per diluted share $ 0.28     $ 0.62     $ 1.90     $ 2.33  
Per diluted share adjustments:              
Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets 0.41     0.36     1.64     1.14  
  Acquisition-related costs 0.09         0.09      
  Income tax expense (0.14 )   (0.07 )   (0.44 )   (0.23 )
Adjusted EPS $ 0.64     $ 0.91     $ 3.19     $ 3.24  

