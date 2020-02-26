Market Overview

MarketAxess to Participate in the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2020 12:10pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO, and Tony DeLise, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to speak at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 1:40 p.m. EDT on March 2, 2020.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through the link at:  https://investor.marketaxess.com/events/event-details/raymond-james-41st-annual-institutional-investors-conference

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,700 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Cresci
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6027

Media Relations Contacts:
Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6355

William McBride
RF | Binder
+1-917-239-6726

Primary Logo

