Media Advisory: Indico Featured at Intelligent Automation Exchange 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, will be a featured sponsor of the 2020 Intelligent Automation Exchange conference taking place March 3-4 at the Hilton Marina in Ft. Lauderdale. lndico joins Automation Anywhere, H2O.ai, Hexaware, and Pegasystems among others as sponsors.



The invite-only event hosts senior executives responsible for design, development and delivery of AI strategies to discuss the latest in digital transformation, machine learning, predictive analytics and more.

Indico CEO Tom Wilde will host a roundtable discussion with attendees on automating document-based workflows. Titled Dealing with Documents: How AI is Transforming Document Intake and Understanding in Enterprise Workflows, the session will highlight how leading companies are using intelligent process automation to streamline complex document-based workflows such as contract analytics, audit planning and reporting, RFP analysis and composition, sales opportunity workflow automation, customer support analysis and automation, appraisal and claims analysis. These workflows are mission critical for many businesses, but historical approaches to automating them have proven largely ineffective. The session takes place on Tuesday, March 3rd at 5:30 pm.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .

Media Contact:

Tim Walsh, for Indico

617.512.1641

timw@walshgroupmarketing.com