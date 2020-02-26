Reliance Global Group CEO Interviewed on Proactiveinvestors.com; Lays Out Vision for Investment and Strategic Partnership With Nsure.com

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), today announced that Ezra Beyman, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group, appeared on Proactiveinvestors.com to discuss the Company's holdings, as well as its latest strategic partnership and investment into Nsure.com, America's first licensed digital insurance agency®.



The segment can be viewed on the Proactiveinvestors.com website.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, "We appreciate this opportunity to share our vision for Reliance following our recently announced strategic partnership and investment into Nsure.com, which we believe marks a major catalyst and inflection point for our business. The US personal home and auto insurance markets alone are valued at approximately $340 billion in annual premiums with a mere 10% of the market now online. I truly believe this partnership has the potential to disrupt and transform the insurance sector like so many industries before, as the insurance market migrates from offline to online. We also look forward to utilizing Nsure.com's proprietary backend processing technology to support our traditional agency business, which is expected to drive further efficiencies and cost reductions. We look forward to unveiling additional details related to our digital strategy in the months ahead, while continuing to execute on our M&A strategy in the real estate and insurance sectors. Towards this end, we look forward to participating in upcoming investor conferences, conducting open investor conference calls followed by a Q&A session, and taking advantage of other venues to increase our exposure within the investment community."

Proactiveinvestors is a leading multi-media news organization, investor portal and events management business with offices in New York, Sydney, Toronto, Frankfurt and London. Proactiveinvestors operates five financial websites in four languages providing breaking news, comment and analysis on hundreds of listed companies across the globe daily.

We would also like to note that the audits currently in progress for the remaining insurance subsidiaries are coming to a close and they will be posted once complete.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

