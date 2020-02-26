Flushing Financial Corporation Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for Pending Acquisition of Empire Bancorp, Inc.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) ("Flushing"), parent company of Flushing Bank ("Flushing Bank"), announced that it has received all the requisite bank regulatory approvals and waivers in connection with the transactions providing for the acquisition and merger of Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:EMPK) ("Empire") with Flushing and the related merger of Empire National Bank ("Empire Bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire, with and into Flushing's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Flushing Bank, with Flushing Bank as the surviving bank (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the merger by the Empire shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on February 27, 2020.



John R. Buran, President and CEO, stated "We are pleased to receive approval to move forward on our acquisition of Empire, bringing together our two organizations with similar cultures and values, to achieve significant cost synergies and create one of Long Island's largest banks by deposit share among regional and community banks. This acquisition is expected to increase core deposits, lower cost of funds, improve loan to deposit ratios, and enhance our core earnings power. Additionally, Flushing Bank's reach will be expanded into Suffolk County creating a stronger community bank with a network of 24 branches in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island."

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Flushing Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. Flushing Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco- friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing may be obtained by visiting Flushing's website at http://www.flushingbank.com .

About Empire Bancorp, Inc.

Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:EMPK) is a bank holding company for Empire Bank, a Long Island-based independent bank that specializes in serving the financial services needs of privately-owned small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, nonprofit organizations, real estate investors and consumers through a wide variety of tailored loan and deposit products and business banking services. Empire Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Islandia, Shirley, Port Jefferson Station, and Mineola.

