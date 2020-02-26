Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company, is joining with the Social Security Administration's Inspector General, Gail S. Ennis, to designate Thursday, March 5, 2020, as National "Slam the Scam" Day in order draw national attention to Social Security-related imposter phone scams.

A current trend taking place across the U.S. involves callers disguising themselves as government employees and coercing individuals to disclose confidential information or make payments. National "Slam the Scam" Day is part of a public outreach campaign established by the SSA to inform the public about how to identify the malicious activity.

Allsup encourages its customers and the general public to inform themselves about the many methods scammers will use to try to retrieve confidential personal information or payments from individuals. Individuals can protect themselves from these fraudulent activities by practicing caution with phone calls, email and other methods of communication.

The OIG explains that the public needs to know the SSA will never :

Notify you that your Social Security number is suspended or offer to resolve an identity theft issue for a fee.

Threaten you with phone calls warning of arrest or legal action for failure to pay a debt, fee or fine.

Request immediate payment via gift cards, cash, wire transfers, or internet currency like Bitcoin.

Pressure you to be secretive about Social Security-related matters, or tell you to falsify information or lie to your loved ones, bank employees or store personnel.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reported that Social Security-related scams have significantly increased in the past year and continue to be among the highest reported types of consumer fraud.

For more information about Social Security scams, visit the FTC.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at TrueHelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Lyndsey Ellis Allsup (618) 236-8573 l.ellis@allsup.com