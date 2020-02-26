With Cookie Questions Mounting, Media.net Hosted Town Hall on Contextual Targeting at 2020 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting

PALM DESERT, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media.net , the leading contextual advertising company, hosted a Town Hall discussion on the rise of contextual advertising at the 2020 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM). 2020 IAB ALM was held February 9-11 in Palm Desert, California.



IAB's flagship Annual Leadership Meeting brought together more than 1,200 senior advertisers, publishers, platforms, and agency executives to explore key issues shaping the future of digital advertising. Attendees from across the ecosystem considered changes in technology, regulation and consumer experiences that are poised to transform the industry and its practices.

One of the central discussion points for this year's IAB ALM was the rapid change in platform policies and regulatory policies around tracking cookies, including Google's decision to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome within the next two years. This will have a major impact on advertisers, publishers and consumers. i

"While we applaud the goal to put user privacy first and understand how deadlines drive action, this forces us all to rethink vital targeting, optimization and measurement mechanisms in relative short order," said Vaibhav Arya, CEO of Media.net. "The industry is entering a time of transition where collaboration and innovation are of the utmost importance. At Media.net, we look forward to being a key partner to publishers, platforms and advertisers as we come together to build a more privacy-friendly and effective advertising and media ecosystem."

Media.net's Town Hall at 2020 IAB ALM, "Making Content King Again: Contextual Data in a World Without Cookies," examined the value of contextual data and advertising in a cookie-less world. The session was moderated by Doug Lauretano, SVP & GM, Media.net, Deva Bronson, EVP of Digital Investment, Amplifi, Dentsu Aegis Network, and Sarah Rose, SVP, International Digital Operations, Kinesso, IPG. Provocateurs were Sara Badler, SVP, Programmatic Revenue, Dotdash, Lauren Silva, VP, Partnerships, CBS interactive, and Eden Gorcey, SVP, Enterprise Strategy, Condé Nast.

Key takeaways from the discussion included:

Contextual Advertising -- Contextual targeting has dominated advertising in every medium. In the online environment, contextual ads are cookie-less, appearing alongside content relevant to the end user, and can address gaps in the market brought on by the loss of cookie-based targeting. Contextual data used to power these campaigns can be a proxy for audiences, while being a valuable tool to reach readers when they are in a certain state of mind.



-- Contextual targeting has dominated advertising in every medium. In the online environment, contextual ads are cookie-less, appearing alongside content relevant to the end user, and can address gaps in the market brought on by the loss of cookie-based targeting. Contextual data used to power these campaigns can be a proxy for audiences, while being a valuable tool to reach readers when they are in a certain state of mind. Publisher Participation -- As the IAB, ANA, 4A's, and W3C develop post-cookie standards, publishers are demanding a seat at the table. Any alternative to cookies will have a major impact on publisher monetization and they have a rightful interest in guiding what comes next.

In addition to Media.net's Town Hall, Media.net's CEO Vaibhav Arya provided remarks at IAB ALM, speaking to the value of contextual advertising in digital.

As the industry moves beyond cookies, Media.net is poised to help its partners solve the challenge of privacy-friendly advertising. The company has a decade of success in contextual advertising and a history of driving marketing outcomes independent of cookies.

Media.net has been a longtime leader with the IAB, sponsoring IAB ALM for three consecutive years. At the 2019 IAB ALM, Media.net introduced The Media.net Programmatic Platform, which embraces IAB Content Taxonomy 2.0 and OpenRTB 3.0. Media.net has also donated code to extend the IAB Tech Lab's efforts to increase transparency and security in the digital advertising supply chain. The donation was announced in May 2019 at "IAB Tech Lab Innovation Day: Transparency and a Secure Programmatic Supply Chain."

About Media.net

Media.net, a contextual-first advertising and publisher solutions company, emerging as a leader in programmatic, has one of the most comprehensive portfolios of advertising technology in the industry. Its platform and products are licensed by top publishers, platforms and marketers worldwide. Media.net is one of the largest contextual advertising businesses worldwide and has employees in key operation centers across—North America, Europe and Asia. Media.net's US HQ is based in New York, and Global HQ in Dubai. For more on Media.net, visit www.media.net .

iNetmarketshare, "Market Share Statistics for Internet Technologies: Browser Market Share," 2019