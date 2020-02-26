Neos Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investors.neostx.com/. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos' website for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines utilizing its proprietary modified-release microparticle, drug delivery technology. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are the first three branded, approved products using the Company's modified-release microparticle, drug delivery technology. In addition, Neos manufactures and markets its generic version of the branded product Tussionex®2, an extended-release oral suspension of hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING). Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com .

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com



