Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen & Co. 40 th Annual Health Care Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boston, MA

at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boston, MA 32nd Annual ROTH Conference at 1:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Orange County, CA

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Jounce's website at www.jouncetx.com . A replay of each webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce has three development-stage programs, two of which are clinical-stage, vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and JTX-4014, a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use with Jounce's broader pipeline. Vopratelimab is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, EMERGE, and a biomarker trial using TISvopra for patient selection, SELECT, to assess vopratelimab in combination with JTX-4014 will be initiated mid-year 2020. The next development candidate to emerge from Jounce's Translational Science Platform is JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. JTX-1811 is currently in IND-enabling activities. In addition, Jounce has exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-8064, a LILRB2 receptor antagonist, to Celgene Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com .