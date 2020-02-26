Market Overview

Chimerix to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2020 8:00am   Comments
DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The Company's two clinical-stage development programs are dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) and brincidofovir (BCV).

Dociparstat sodium is a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of several key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of AML blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy (e.g., CXCL12, selectins, HMGB1, elastase). Mobilization of AML blasts and leukemic stem cells from the bone marrow has been associated with enhanced chemosensitivity and may be a primary mechanism accounting for the observed increases in survival endpoints in Phase 2 with DSTAT versus placebo. Randomized Phase 2 data suggest that DSTAT may also accelerate platelet recovery post-chemotherapy via inhibition of platelet factor 4, a negative regulator of platelet production that impairs platelet recovery following chemotherapy. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. For further information, please visit the Chimerix website, www.chimerix.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations:
Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
ir@chimerix.com

Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations
will@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Primary Logo

