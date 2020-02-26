NETGEAR® to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference in March 2020.



Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time: 3:25 pm ET

Place: JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando

The presentation will be webcast on NETGEAR's IR website at http://investor.netgear.com/.

