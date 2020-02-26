Market Overview

Abeona Therapeutics to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2020 8:00am   Comments
NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that João Siffert, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Abeona Therapeutics website, www.abeonatherapeutics.com, and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. The Company's clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV9-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively. The Company's portfolio of AAV9-based gene therapies also features ABO-202 and ABO-201 for CLN1 disease and CLN3 disease, respectively. Abeona has received numerous regulatory designations from the FDA and EMA for its pipeline candidates, including Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for two candidates (EB-101 and ABO-102). www.abeonatherapeutics.com

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 535-7746
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Scott Santiamo
Director, Corporate Communications
Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
+1 (718) 344-5843
ssantiamo@abeonatherapeutics.com

