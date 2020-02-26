Wearable medical device Market 2020 - Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2023

Pune, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global " Wearable medical device Market " Report (2020 – 2023) focuses on manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the major players better. This study also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional expansion status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Wearable medical device Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Apple Inc. (US)

Fitbit Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

NIKE Inc. (US)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (US)

Qualcomm Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

and Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach a market value of USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 from USD 7,859.4 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast 2023.the Americas held the largest share of the market at 33.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 27.2% and 24.4 %, respectively.

Key Findings

Key Findings

• The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.0 % from 2018 to 2023.

• On the basis of type, the activity monitors segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 22.4 % in 2017.

• The market in the Americas is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018 to 2023.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Target Audience

• Wearable Medical Device Manufacturers, Suppliers and Distributors, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research and Development (R&D) Companies, Market Research and Consulting Service Providers, Potential Investors, Raw Material Suppliers

This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Key Benefits:

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the Wearable medical device market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the wearable medical device market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global wearable medical device market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

