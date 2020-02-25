Market Overview

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2019

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2020 3:32pm   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2019 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.dividend15.com

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.dividend15.com

