SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Genworth Financial, Inc. – GNW

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Genworth Financial, Inc. ("Genworth" or the "Company") (NYSE:GNW).



The investigation concerns whether Genworth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 4, 2020, post-market, Genworth announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Among other results, Genworth announced fourth quarter earnings per share of only $0.05, significantly less than the consensus estimate of $0.20. In addition, Genworth advised investors that its merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., originally agreed to in 2016, had been extended to "not later than March 31, 2020."

On this news, Genworth's stock price fell $0.24 per share, or 5.84%, to close at $3.87 per share on February 5, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.