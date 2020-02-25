Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MasterCraft to Participate in Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Share:

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) (the "Company") today announced that Fred Brightbill, MasterCraft's Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1:05 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on MasterCraft's website at http://investors.mastercraft.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

IR CONTACTS:
George Steinbarger
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Vice President, Strategy & Business Development
(423) 884-7141
George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com

Matt Sullivan
Padilla
(612) 455-1709
Matt.Sullivan@padillaco.com

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga