Express Employment Professionals Acquires Frontline Recruitment Group

Leading Staffing Agency Expands into Australia, New Zealand

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a focus on diversification for continued company growth, Express Employment Professionals yesterday announced the expansion of the company into new global markets.

Through the strategic purchase of Frontline Recruitment Group, a recruiting and staffing company with 31 locations in Australia and three locations in New Zealand, Express is positioned to not only expand into other countries but also strengthen its service offerings. As a fully-franchised entity, Frontline is one of the premier staffing companies in Australia and New Zealand, focusing solely on direct hire placements and serving as an expert in that field.

"We are very excited to combine forces with Express Employment Professionals," said Peter Davis, managing director of Frontline Recruitment Group. "The strong values alignment between our businesses will allow both Frontline and Express to each benefit from the expertise of the other."

A natural fit within the Express model, Frontline's franchise locations are owned and operated by individual franchisees with specialist knowledge of the communities and industries in which they work. Providing staffing solutions in the areas of retail, hospitality, health, education, IT and digital, and construction across Australia and New Zealand, Frontline has provided franchise owners the necessary tools to be successful entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Similar to Express franchise owners, Frontline franchisees will maintain ownership of their individual offices following this acquisition, continuing to exist under the Frontline brand presence within their respective markets.

Boasting a proven and impressive track record, Frontline's vision mirrors that of Express: helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. With aligning core values, this purchase creates the opportunity to introduce temporary staffing across Australia and New Zealand, while strategically allowing Express to absorb Frontline's direct hire model into current and emerging markets.

Continuing to provide comprehensive workforce solutions, Express will also expand and market its temporary staffing franchise concept across Australia and New Zealand, creating more opportunities for independent ownership with an international backing. These franchise locations will exist under the Express brand and collectively impact their local communities, helping businesses manage their workforce while putting more people to work across both countries.

"By purchasing Frontline Recruitment Group and joining forces, Express is poised to expand our expertise as leaders in temporary staffing to offer this type of employment to job seekers across Australia and New Zealand," said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express. "This acquisition also allows us to leverage Frontline's 25-years of experience as leaders in direct hire staffing, allowing Express to grow our core and franchise locations across the United States, Canada, South Africa and beyond."

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 825 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Since its inception, Express has put more than 8 million people to work worldwide.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offer localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2019. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com .



About Frontline Recruitment Group

Frontline Recruitment Group is a unique recruitment company, where individual agencies specialize in their industry of expertise: Retail, Hospitality, Health, Education, IT & Digital and Construction. Our people are dedicated to helping employers and talented professionals connect.

Operating since 1995, and with over 100 people in our over 30 ‘owner operated' agencies; we are a values-based family owned company, and are committed to acting with honesty, integrity and confidentiality. We respect privacy and the responsible use of personal information.

Our many years of experience, passion for what we do, and enviable track record means we are well placed to help you find your people.

For additional information, visit: FrontlineRecruitmentGroup.com

