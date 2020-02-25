MHK INVESTOR ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Mohawk Industries, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 3, 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mohawk Industries, Inc.



("Mohawk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MHK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Mohawk securities between April 28, 2017 and July 25, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mhk.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mohawk's sales growth and the demand for its conventional flooring products; (2) the Company falsely assured stockholders about its increasing accounts receivable and inventory levels during the Class Period by falsely attributing those increases to external factors like rising raw material costs and inflation; and (3) consequently, Mohawk stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mhk or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mohawk you have until March 3, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

