Mass tort, product liability trial lawyer joins Norton Rose Fulbright in California

Los Angeles and San Francisco, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Kevin C. Mayer has joined its Los Angeles and San Francisco offices as a partner. The mass torts and product liability litigator comes from Crowell & Moring, where he also practiced in California's two largest legal markets.

Mayer, whose areas of concentration include OSHA investigations and workplace environmental health and safety issues, has litigated and tried cases in multiple federal, state, territorial and tribal courts, as well as before government agencies and administrative bodies. Additionally, he represents clients on Proposition 65 statutory compliance, the US Domestic Hemp Production Program Rules and Green Chemistry regulations.

Mayer, one of the country's preeminent trial lawyers in defending water-borne pathogen and toxic tort disputes, is Norton Rose Fulbright's fourth recent partner hire in California, as the firm continues to grow its presence on the West Coast. In October, real estate partner Eddie Collins joined in Los Angeles followed by last month's arrival of corporate finance partners Bill Veatch and Catherine Hagerty in San Francisco.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner, said:

"Kevin excels in the courtroom and has secured favorable results over the past 25 years in high stakes, multi-district litigation, mass tort litigation and bet-the-company cases. Our clients will benefit tremendously from his skills as an advocate and as a trusted advisor in matters requiring a multi-faceted approach to reaching client objectives."

Jeff Margulies, Norton Rose Fulbright's Los Angeles and San Francisco Partner-in-Charge, commented:

"Kevin's passion to deliver great client service has led to continued successes. As we remain focused on bolstering our capabilities in both Los Angeles and San Francisco, we are thrilled to have Kevin join our litigation team."

Mayer, who is a Senior Fellow of The Litigation Counsel of America, said:

"Norton Rose Fulbright's global platform and reputation in litigation make it a great fit for me and my practice. My clients will benefit from the firm's talent and resources."

Licensed to practice in California, Mayer earned his JD at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and his BA at the University of California, Berkeley.

