Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX) to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, today announced that the Company will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.



In honor of the occasion, Agile Therapeutics Chairman & CEO Al Altomari will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio When:

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website.

