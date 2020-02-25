Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX) to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2020 11:41am   Comments
Share:

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, today announced that the Company will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

In honor of the occasion, Agile Therapeutics Chairman & CEO Al Altomari will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women.  Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method.  Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher.

Source:  Agile Therapeutics

Contact:
Investor Relations
(609) 683-1880

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga