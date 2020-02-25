Everi Holdings to Participate in Five Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that Randy Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and William Pfund, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in five upcoming institutional investor conferences:



Raymond James 40 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on March 4, 2020 at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. Mr. Taylor will make a company presentation at the conference. Mr. Taylor and Mr. Pfund, will also conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.



ROTH Capital Partners 32 nd Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA. Mr. Taylor will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.



BofA Securities 2020 March Gaming Roundtable on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Taylor and Mr. Pfund will host a company presentation.

About Everi Holdings

Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi's mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, deliver self-service equipment, and software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make its customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

