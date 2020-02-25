Market Overview

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2020 9:07am   Comments
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 25, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR's annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares.  Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors' Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares delivered
Ben van Beurden February 24, 2020 RDSA 9,521
Jessica Uhl February 24, 2020 RDSA 5,951
Harry Brekelmans February 24, 2020 RDSA 4,142
Ronan Cassidy February 24, 2020 RDSB 4,243
Donny Ching February 24, 2020 RDSA 4,058
Wael Sawan February 24, 2020 RDSA 2,040
Maarten Wetselaar February 24, 2020 RDSA 4,249

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
               
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
               
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
               
ENQUIRIES         
               
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 22.74
Volume 9,521
Total 216,507.54
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
9,521
22.74
216,507.54
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 22.74
Volume 5,951
Total 135,325.74
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

5,951
22.74
135,325.74
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 22.74
Volume 4,142
Total 94,189.08
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 4,142
22.74
94,189.08
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 18.86
Volume 4,243
Total 80,022.98
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

4,243
18.86
80,022.98
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transaction London




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 22.74
Volume 4,058
Total 92,278.92
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 4,058
22.74
92,278.92
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 22.74
Volume 2,040
Total 46,389.60
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

2,040
22.74
46,389.60
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
.
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 22.74
Volume 4,249
Total 96,622.26
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 4,249
22.74
96,622.26
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam

