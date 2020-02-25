Aviatrix Announces ALTITUDE 2020 – Above the Clouds™ Multi-Cloud Networking Industry Event

March 3rd Event in Santa Clara Hosted by theCUBE and Also Livestreamed

Best Practices and Real-World Experiences from IT Execs and Systems Integrators Architecting Networks that Rise Above AWS, Azure, GCP and Other Public Cloud Platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix , the leader in multi-cloud networking, today announced ALTITUDE 2020, the industry's first multi-cloud networking event. Featuring speakers from AEGON Transamerica, FactSet, Informatica, Teradata, DXC, WWT, Gartner and other global organizations, the event will bring together cloud network architects and operations teams, infrastructure leaders, systems integrators and industry analysts to share real-world experiences and best practices for building and scaling multi-cloud networks based on a common architecture.

Set for March 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT at the Hilton Santa Clara, the invite-only event will be hosted by theCUBE . Ditching ‘marketing speak' in favor of candid panels and interactive discussions, the session will also be livestreamed to accommodate demand and those not based locally.

IT teams are encountering multiple networking challenges as enterprises build and transition business-critical applications to the cloud. These include manual routing updates, native limitations and lack of visibility. Additionally, because each public cloud has its own constructs, connecting and managing multiple clouds quickly becomes an unwieldy experience. These obstacles can be overcome by defining a single network architecture that delivers the security and control enterprises require while benefiting from the simplicity and automation of public clouds.

"Today's forward-thinking enterprises are embracing the use of multiple public clouds so they can take advantage of the strengths of each," said Aviatrix CEO Steve Mullaney. "They understand that in order to realize those benefits while avoiding the problems, especially as their networks scale, they need to be designed on a common architecture that masks the complexities of AWS, Azure, GCP and the others. We're excited to get a room full of these multi-cloud pioneers together so they can learn from one another and share best practices."

Join the Livestream by Registering here

Where: ALTITUDE 2020

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

ALTITUDE 2020 Topics and Guest Panelists Include:

Infrastructure trends, challenges, and recommendations for multi-cloud networking, featuring:

Gartner: Simon Richard, Cloud Networking Analyst



Real world best practices and the importance of a multi-cloud network architecture, featuring:

FactSet: David Shinnick, VP, Principal Systems Architect Informatica: Toby Foss, Director Cloud Network Operations AEGON Transamerica: Bobby Willoughby, Cloud Network Engineering Teradata: Stacy Lanier, Senior Manager, Cloud Services Coupa: Amit Utreja, Senior Principal Engineer



System Integrators that have architected network and operations for their multi-cloud enterprise customers, featuring:

DXC Technology: George Buckman, Network Architect Lead Word Wide Technology: Derrick Monahan, Director of Cloud Network Services



"Multi-cloud is the next big wave of the cloud computing model," said John Furrier, Founder, Co-CEO and Editor-in-Chief at SiliconANGLE/theCUBE. "The first wave was public cloud, hybrid cloud the second and the third wave is multi-cloud – which will be a multi-generational innovation cycle. We're excited to be participating and driving conversations with experts and companies who are building the key technologies that will shape society for the foreseeable future. I'm looking forward to hosting ALTITUDE 2020 and hearing first-hand from this on-the-front-lines enterprise IT community as it comes together to share, learn, grow and succeed in an all-in cloud landscape."

Aviatrix Roadshow: In Cities Across the U.S. and Canada

Learn how organizations are creating a multi-cloud network and security architecture that meets requirements for scale, visibility, and automation—covering proven design patterns for key networking use cases in AWS, Azure, and GCP as well as time-saving operational and troubleshooting techniques. Network with other attendees. Learn more and see if we're in your city here .

Attendees will also learn about Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE)—the industry's first multi-cloud networking technical certification. Designed for individuals who already understand basic networking concepts, the program prepares engineers and operations staff with the (1) working knowledge of native networking constructs in AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and (2) proficiency to build use cases and multi-cloud architectures using Aviatrix software.

About Aviatrix:

Aviatrix is the leader in multi-cloud networking. Aviatrix AVX™ software delivers a single platform for cloud networking that programs the native constructs of public clouds and overlays advanced networking, security and operations services—regardless of public clouds being used. More than 400 customers worldwide are using Aviatrix to gain the simplicity and automation of the cloud along with the visibility and control required by the enterprise. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud network engineer certification ( ACE ), Aviatrix is putting enterprise IT in control of their network architecture as businesses transform to the cloud. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com .

PR Contact:

CHEN PR for Aviatrix

Jennifer Torode

jtorode@chenpr.com

(781) 672-3119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65ccebaf-b5b9-4321-8fb9-d5399acbaac1