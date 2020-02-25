Enservio to Sponsor & Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservio, Inc. , a Solera-owned company, announced it will exhibit at the upcoming PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo to be held at the Gaylord National, March 8 – March 11, Washington, DC. Enservio is a Gold sponsor and will be exhibiting at Booth #411.

At the conference, Enservio will be highlighting their latest products: Customer Portal 3.0 and Straight Through Contents®.

Customer Portal 3.0 enables policyholder self-service to simplify the contents inventory experience by providing quick and easy contents inventory list creation anytime, anywhere.

Straight Through Contents® is an end-to-end contents claim solution, guiding the policyholder from inventory capture straight through to settlement in real-time. Straight Through Contents streamlines the contents claim process by automating low risk claims and providing accurate settlement.

Enservio will also showcase their unmatched software and inventory and valuation services designed to help claims professionals close claims accurately and drive policyholder satisfaction.

What: PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo

Who: Property & Liability Resource Bureau

Where: Booth #411, Gaylord National Hotel, Washington, DC

When: March 8 - March 11, 2020

Info: https://www.plrbclaimsconference.org/

About Solera



Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. Solera is active in over 90 countries across six continents. Solera has over 235,000 customers and partners, including many of the largest U.S. and European P&C insurance companies and most of the world's largest vehicle OEMs, as well as national governments, financial institutions, vehicle dealership, vehicle repair shops, salvage yards and vehicle buyers and sellers. For more information, please visit www.solera.com.



About Enservio, Inc.



Enservio® offers the industry's most robust contents software platform as well as world-class contents claim services that bring value to the entire spectrum of contents claim management. Insurance carriers rely on the Enservio platform to achieve the optimal business outcome for their contents programs, driving superior policyholder satisfaction and efficient workflow. Founded in 2004, we are headquartered in Needham, MA, with offices and professional staff across the U.S. For additional information, please visit the company's web site www.enservio.com or call 888.567.7557.



Connect with Enservio via LinkedIn ( http://us.linkedin.com/company/enservio ), Twitter ( https://twitter.com/enservio ), and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/enservio ).

Enservio is a registered trademark of Enservio, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective holders.