CENTOGENE Expands Senior Leadership Team with Newly Appointed Chief Data Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTOGENE (NASDAQ:CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Vaibhav Joshi to the newly created role of Chief Data Officer. Dr. Vaibhav Joshi, reporting to Dr. V. Weckesser, CIO, will be responsible for ensuring that the organization, quality, management, and commercial models of the Company's data-based knowledge follows best practice and uses the newest and most innovative algorithms.



"We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Joshi join CENTOGENE's Leadership Team, bringing a proven track record and a unique combination of medical and data-based experience across several therapeutic areas," stated Dr. Weckesser. "His role underscores the importance of our data repository in driving diagnostic solutions and supporting our pharmaceutical partners while marking a significant milestone in the Company's growth and providing our patients with high-quality, knowledge-driven medical solutions."

Dr. Joshi joins CENTOGENE from Virgin Care, a leading provider of more than 400 health and social care services across the United Kingdom, where he served as Chief Data Officer. Prior to Virgin Care, Vaibhav served as Clinical Informatics Director at the Private Healthcare Information Network and Clinical Analytics Lead at Ramsay Health Care UK. Dr. Vaibhav Joshi holds a Doctor of Medicine and has over ten years of clinical experience in NHS working in diverse therapeutics areas. He also holds an MBA from Imperial College London and is a Founding Fellow of the Faculty of Clinical Informatics as well as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

"I'm honored to join CENTOGENE and am committed to making a strong and comprehensive impact on the lives of patients living with rare genetic diseases. I look forward to lending my expertise to the global knowledge repository CENTOGENE has built in support of high-quality global solutions for the benefit of all rare disease patients."

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.1 billion weighted data points from approximately 500,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2019, or an average of approximately 600 data points per patient.

The Company's platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients' blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners' ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 40 different rare diseases.

Contacts: Centogene Sun Kim Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer investor.relations@centogene.com Press Contact Bridie Lawlor FTI Consulting +1.917.929.5684 bridie.lawlor@fticonsulting.com