Freshpet, Inc. Hosts Investor Day

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. ("Freshpet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FRPT) today held an Investor Day where it outlined its updated strategic plan, "Feed the Growth: 5 by the end of 2025." The plan calls for continuing Freshpet's strong growth by increasing its U.S. household penetration from 3 million households in 2019 to 8 million households by the end of 2025. In doing so, the Company expects to generate $1 billion in net sales in 2025.



The Company also announced:

A nearly tripling in its estimate of the Total Addressable Market since it last calculated an estimate in late 2016. The Company now believes that there are 20 million Prime Prospects for Freshpet versus 7.5 million in 2016.

Its intention to build the largest Freshpet Kitchen in Ennis, Texas. The first phase of the facility will be approximately 400,000 square feet and is expected to open in 2022. A second phase will increase the size of the facility to approximately 600,000 square feet and the total site would then employ more than 400 people. In combination with the current Freshpet Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA, the total Freshpet capacity would exceed $1 billion in net sales when fully constructed.

The launch of some innovative new products, including a food offering for dogs with Sensitive Skin and Stomachs.

How it will create and leverage financial and strategic advantages through the increased scale of the business.

How it is addressing its responsibility to the environment as part of its Pets. People. Planet. Initiative.

Its net sales and earnings guidance for 2020. The Company intends to invest in incremental marketing support, organizational capability and capacity expansion efforts in 2020 in order to fulfill the potential of Freshpet and its mission of changing the way people feed their pets forever.

Investor Day & Earnings Presentation Webcast Information

As previously announced, Freshpet will host a webcast and presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET with members of the leadership team to discuss this information along with its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.

Please visit the "Investors" section of Freshpet's website at www.freshpet.com to access the live webcast and presentation. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode and will be archived online through March 24, 2020.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

