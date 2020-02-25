Market Overview

Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on Mar 11, 2020

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2020 6:00am   Comments
SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo") (NASDAQ:PDD), an innovative and fast growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020.

Pinduoduo's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Mar 11, 2020. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International  +65-6713-5090
China 4006-208-038
US +1-845-675-0437
UK +44-203-621-4779
Hong Kong +852-3018-6771
Passcode: Pinduoduo

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 8:59 AM ET on Mar 18, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International +61-2-8199-0299
US +1-646-254-3697
Passcode: 7378315

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Pinduoduo's website at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing technology platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and a fun and interactive shopping experience. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks effectively.

For more information, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Pinduoduo Inc.
investor@pinduoduo.com
internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com

