U.S. Office of Naval Research Sets New IP Management Course with Anaqua's AQX Solution

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that the Office of Naval Research (ONR) has selected Anaqua's AQX platform for managing its global patent and trademark portfolio.

ONR is responsible for coordinating, executing and promoting science and technology programs for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. For over seventy years, ONR has invested in research that increases fundamental knowledge, fosters opportunities through breakthroughs, and provides technology options for future naval capabilities and systems. The organization's diverse IP portfolio contains several thousand patents with notable inventions focusing on radar, communication, imaging, and navigational systems.

ONR has maintained operations of the intellectual property docketing system requirements for the Department of Navy (DON) Office of General Counsel (OGC) attorneys and support staff. DON's requirements for IP docketing and agreement tracking have evolved over the years and with them, the need for an IP software solution with greater functionality. ONR selected Anaqua's AQX platform to streamline its IP management processes for patent and trademark docketing and agreement tracking. With AQX, ONR can leverage modules and tools for collaboration and workflow, drafting and filing, and portfolio management and licensing. The organization will also leverage Anaqua's Financial Management solution to support the IP team's full spend lifecycle. Â

"The Office of Naval Research has been a pioneer in the public support of science and technology research that benefits both the naval services and the nation with accelerating technology maturation," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "They have a legacy in innovation and our modern AQX platform will help IP portfolio managers at ONR ensure they maximize the effectiveness of their IP assets."

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua's IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About the Office of Naval Research

The Department of the Navy's Office of Naval Research provides the science and technology necessary to maintain the Navy and Marine Corps' technological advantage. Through its network of Research Labs and other affiliates, ONR is a leader in science and technology with engagement in 50 states, 55 countries, 634 institutions of higher learning and nonprofit institutions, and more than 960 industry partners. ONR, through its commands, including headquarters, ONR Global and the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., employs more than 3,800 people, comprising uniformed, civilian and contract personnel. To find out more about ONR, please visit onr.navy.mil.

