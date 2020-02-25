Market Overview

Vir Biotechnology to Present at 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 24, 2020 8:47pm   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on immune approaches to treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that George Scangos, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of five product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

Contact:
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Investors
Neera Ravindran, MD
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
nravindran@vir.bio
+1-415-506-5256

Media
Lindy Devereux
Scient PR
lindy@scientpr.com
+1-646-515-5730

Primary Logo

