MannKind Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:30 am (ET) at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD. Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentation from the News & Events section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com . The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing AfrezzaÂ® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.