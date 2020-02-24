SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aaron's, Inc. - AAN

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aaron's Inc. ("Aaron" or the "Company") (NYSE:Â AAN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Aaron's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 20, 2020, Aaron's issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Among other results, Aaron's reported that the Company's Progressive Leasing ("Progressive") segment had reached an agreement in principle with Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") staff regarding a Civil Investigative Demand from the FTC that Progressive received in July 2018. Aaron's advised investors that "[u]nder the proposed agreement, which requires final approval by FTC Commissioners and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Progressive will make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements."

On this news, Aaron's stock price fell $10.70 per share, or 19.06%, to close at $45.45 per share on February 20, 2020.

