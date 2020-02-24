SiTime to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that management will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes Hotel in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 3rd at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time. The company will also present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, CA on Monday, March 16th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



A live audio webcast and archived replay of the company's presentations will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website at: investor.sitime.com .

