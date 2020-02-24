Market Overview

Appian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
February 24, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
TYSONS, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 2nd at 3:45 p.m. PT (6:45 p.m. ET).
  • The KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3rd at 2:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. ET).

The presentations will be webcast live, and the replays will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)

About Appian
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Relations
Will Maina
ICR for Appian
Phone: 703-442-1091
investors@appian.com

Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
Phone: 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

