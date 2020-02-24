Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, March 4

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant") (NASDAQ:OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 4, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details: Wednesday, March 4 th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll Free: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13698569 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137874

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. NIDA, a division of the National Institutes of Health, describes addictive disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases which burden society at both the individual and community levels. Opiant's first drug overdose product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is approved for marketing in the U.S. and Canada by its licensee, Adapt Pharmaceuticals, now owned by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. For more information visit: www.opiant.com .

CONTACTS:

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Ben Atkins

Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

batkins@opiant.com

(310) 598-5410