ReversingLabs Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , a leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, is proud to announce that it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Cutting Edge Security Company of the Year and Most Innovative Malware Analysis



"We couldn't be more pleased to be recognized as an InfoSec innovator and leader. Detecting hidden threats within complex files and objects with the detail that's useful for analysts is a hard problem even the most advanced security solutions can't solve," said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder, ReversingLabs. "Being named a winner in the CDM InfoSec Awards further illustrates the importance of putting the human first, and the need for the transparent and explainable threat intelligence solutions that we deliver."

"ReversingLabs embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

For additional details and a full list of the Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards winners, visit http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

ReversingLabs will demonstrate their award-winning technology this week at RSA Conference 2020 Booth # 3311.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps Security Operations Center (SOC) teams identify, detect and respond to the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware by providing explainable threat intelligence into destructive files and objects.

ReversingLabs technology is used by the world's most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable' indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online InfoSec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

ReversingLabs Media Inquiries Contact: Jennifer Balinski, Account Manager, Guyer Group Email: marketing@cyberdefensemediagroup.com Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com CDM Media Inquiries: Contact: Mae Llemit, Director of Marketing Email: marketing@cyberdefensemediagroup.com Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba8cdc4f-4256-44ec-a362-8ce018971ffb