Lamar Advertising to appear at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 24, 2020 11:57am   Comments
BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq:  LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, FL on Monday, March 02, 2020 at 1:40 p.m.  (ET).

The question-and-answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days. 

General Information
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 390,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,500 displays.

Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations
  (225) 926-1000
  bkantrow@lamar.com

