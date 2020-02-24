Artelo Biosciences to Present at Biocom's 10th Annual Global Life Sciences Partnering Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, announced today that Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will be presenting at Biocom's 10 th Annual Global Life Sciences Partnering Conference on February 26, 2020 at 3:45pm Pacific Time at the Lodge at Torrey Pines, La Jolla, CA.



The 2020 Biocom Global Life Science Partnering Conference is an exclusive partnering forum that provides senior executives, bankers, venture capitalists, and business development professionals from the leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies the opportunity to network and do business with one another from around the globe. This annual biopharma partnering conference brings together leading deal makers and emerging biotechs from around the world, while providing a local San Diego venue to showcase the impressive accomplishments and progress taking place in one of the top biotech hubs in the world. More information about the conference can be found by following @BiocomCA on Twitter.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system and related pathways. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio .

