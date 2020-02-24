Netsurion Appoints Stuart Dross New Chief Revenue Officer

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading managed security services provider, today announced the appointment of Stuart Dross as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 30 years of sales and executive leadership experience, Dross has a long record of building and expanding high-growth sales and marketing organizations.



Prior to joining Netsurion, Dross spent the past three years at Synopsys, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and global leader in application security and design automation. As the company's Senior Director of Global Sales and CRM, he led the integration and establishment of a managed and professional services business offering across a global sales force. In addition, he led the successful integration, management and expansion of an additional managed services sales organization that came to Synopsys through acquisition.

Prior to Synopsys, Dross was the Worldwide Vice President of Sales for Cigital, Inc., which was then the largest application security consulting firm in the world.

"We're delighted to have Stuart join our team," said Netsurion CEO, Kevin Watson. "He's arriving at an ideal time, as we strengthen our focus on the convergence of technology and service to ensure both smoother implementations and increased return on investment for our customers and partners. Our purpose-built solutions are beginning to gain significant traction in their respective markets, and we are looking forward to Stuart further accelerating our sales growth. Stuart's experience and sales leadership will be a great asset to Netsurion."

"This is an especially exciting time to be joining Netsurion," said Dross. "The company's secure branch networking solution is a game changer for multi-location enterprises as they struggle to cost-effectively keep up with digital transformation; and the rapid growth of the company's SIEM service with MSPs and direct customers alike exhibits the tremendous growth opportunity for purpose-built SIEM services."

Dross will also be leading Netsurion's fast-growing partner network of over 500 MSP and VAR partners. "I'm really looking forward to helping support and grow those partner relationships," he said. "Especially when it comes to strengthening existing partnerships and developing new ones that add to our ability to help businesses create secure and agile IT networks."