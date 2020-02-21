Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TrueCar, Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton LLP

Globe Newswire  
February 21, 2020 1:36pm   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) and certain of its officers and directors are being investigated for possible securities fraud. TrueCar investors may be eligible for recovery. The investigation is led by Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm. 

On February 21, 2020, TrueCar's common stock dropped by over 12% during intraday trading after revealing only a short-term contract extension with USAA Federal Savings Bank which represents a third of TrueCar's revenues.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TrueCar securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com or by visiting https://shareholder.law/true

Block & Leviton LLP was ranked 4th among all securities litigation firms by the Institutional Shareholder Services group for recovery of investor losses in 2017. The firm represents both the nation's largest institutional investors and retail investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
mark@blockesq.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga