Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
February 21, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its third quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, March 5, 2020.  Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Szczur, Chief Financial Officer (Interim), will host a teleconference call on Friday March 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-800-754-1336 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21952730)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from March 9, 2020 after 10:30 AM EDT until 11:59 PM EDT on April 8, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253.  (Reservation Number 21952730)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Jon Szczur
Chief Financial Officer (Interim)
(905) 952-4102

