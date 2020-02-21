Market Overview

Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.13 on Common Stock

Globe Newswire  
February 21, 2020 12:31pm   Comments
YORK, Pa., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.13 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock.  The dividend is payable on May 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2020.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials.  The Company's high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company's annualized net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide.  Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.  Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

       
  Contacts:    
  Investors: Media:  
  Samuel L. Hillard   Eileen L. Beck  
  (717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793  
  samuel.hillard@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com  

 

 

