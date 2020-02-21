Explore Science This Spring at Discovery Cube

SYLMAR, Calif. and SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Cube , Southern California's premiere children's museum, welcomes families to dive into science education with an array of fun, interactive spring exhibits and events.



National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers

National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers at Discovery Cube LA, open until May 3, challenges visitors to step into the shoes of National Geographic explorers who venture into remote parts of the world to protect our planet's biodiversity and unearth new scientific discoveries. Organized around Earth's spectacular eco-zones – polar regions, oceans, rain forests, mountains, caves and the African Savanna – Earth Explorers brings the unparalleled adventures of National Geographic to life.

Buy tickets here or at the ticket booth. Access to the exhibit is included in general admission.

Bubblefest XXIV

Bubblefest XXIV , Discovery Cube OC 's spring break tradition, returns March 26 - April 12. The festival features entertainment for all ages, including the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, science experiments and the Mega Bubble Courtyard. At the show, guests will witness Deni and Melody Yang, Guinness World Record-breaking bubble scientists, perform stunts with bubbles, smoke and lasers with the help of volunteers from the audience.

Buy tickets here or at the ticket booth. Guests must purchase general admission and Bubblefest tickets ($7 - $30) to attend the event. At the time of purchase, guests will choose one of four Mega Bubblefest Laser Show times: 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Bubblefest Family Night

Put on your bubble-best for the private Bubblefest Family Night on April 4 and 10 from 6 – 9:30 p.m. Meet the stars of the show, Deni and Melody Yang, and enjoy the entire museum to yourself for exploration and family fun.

Ticket includes:

Complimentary parking

Mega Bubblefest Laser Show

Meet and greet with show stars Deni and Melody Yang

Light refreshments and glass of complimentary champagne for adults

Access to the entire museum

Learn more and purchase tickets here .

Take the Eco Challenge

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and take the Eco Challenge at Discovery Cube OC , Discovery Cube LA and Discovery Cube's Ocean Quest on select days in April. Learn about creatures that break down organic material and how to live greener by eliminating waste. Experience unique shows at each campus, including "Compost Soup" at Discovery Cube OC, "Animal Advocates" at Discovery Cube LA and "Ocean Advocates" at Discovery Cube's Ocean Quest.

Buy tickets online here for Discovery Cube OC, here for Discovery Cube LA and here for Discovery Cube's Ocean Quest, or at the ticket booth. Access to Eco Challenge is included in general admission on the select event dates below.

Dates:

Orange County: April 18 – 26

Los Angeles: April 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

Ocean Quest: April 18-19, 25-26

Tech Day at the Cube featuring Coolest Projects

Join Discovery Cube OC on March 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Tech Day at the Cube featuring Coolest Projects . Celebrate STEM with workshops by Discovery Cube, a meet and greet with STEM professionals and the world's leading youth technology fair, Coolest Projects USA. The second annual event invites young creators ages 7 - 18 across the country to showcase their tech inventions in a friendly competition.

Access to the event is included in general admission. Buy tickets here or at the ticket booth.

Rocket Launch

Become a rocket engineer at Discovery Cube OC 's annual Rocket Launch , hosted at The Boeing Company on May 9 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. At the event, participants can design, build and launch their own bottle rockets in the competition to become the 2020 Grand Rocketeer. Bring an empty two-liter bottle, your problem-solving skills and imagination to transform the plastic bottle into a powerful rocket. Engineers from Boeing will be on campus offering design and engineering tips.

To join the free event, register online here starting in March.

About Discovery Science Foundation

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational and fundraising arm for hands-on science learning centers in Orange County, Los Angeles and Newport Beach. For more information, visit discoverycube.org . Follow us at @DiscoveryCubeLA and @DiscoveryCubeOC

