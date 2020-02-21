Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik What: Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference When: Monday, March 2, 2020 1:05 PM ET Where: JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes 4040 Central Florida Parkway Orlando, FL 32837 Mr. Ptasznik's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com .

