Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 21, 2020 10:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik
   
What: Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
   
When: Monday, March 2, 2020
  1:05 PM ET
   
Where:  JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes
  4040 Central Florida Parkway
  Orlando, FL 32837
   
  Mr. Ptasznik's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

Primary Logo

